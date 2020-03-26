Mad Max's George Miller Met With a New Mutants Star for His Furiosa Spin-Off

Furiosa may be riding again. Photo : Warner Bros.

For anyone in the market for some good news: I t sounds like a Furiosa movie may be happening.

Variety published a story about how the covid-19 pandemic has impacted many films that were either in production or about to go into production and, at the end, dropped in this delicious morsel:

Development slates at the studios are also in flux. Most executives don’t expect things to get back to normal for several weeks, though a few are taking video and phone meetings as they try to game out films they hope to greenlight in the next 12 months. Director George Miller, for instance, has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his “Furiousa” spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to coronavirus — those auditions have taken place via Skype.

Advertisement

Last we heard from Miller, he was pretty confident that a movie based on Charlize Theron’s character would happen, but nothing was set in stone. If he’s meeting actors though and has a potential window to start filming, it seems likely things have progressed well beyond that. And Anya Taylor-Joy, who broke out in The Witch and has since starred in Split, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and the upcoming (maybe) New Mutants, would be a worthy addition to any cast.

io9 reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and or clarification on this but had not heard back as of publication. We’ll update this post if/when that happens.

Thursday's Best Deals: MacBooks, Thermoworks, REI Co-Op, Huckberry,... Read on The Inventory

Of course, it’s also important to remember that even if Miller is meeting actors for the project and thinks he may film next year, there’s no guarantee that happens or that timeline works out. Everything about Hollywood is currently in flux for the foreseeable future due to covid-19. But it sure sounds like, in the next few years, there’s a very good chance Furiosa will ride again.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.