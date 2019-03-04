Photo: The CW

The world was shocked Monday when actor Luke Perry passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was an actor in the midst of a well-earned resurgence, thanks in part to the popularity of the show Riverdale, and an upcoming 90210 reboot...which Perry hadn’t signed onto yet, but once again had people talking about the seminal 1990s show that he helped put on the map.

Below, you can read the heartfelt tributes and reactions to Perry’s passing from his 90210 and Riverdale co-stars, as well as all kinds of other celebrities who simply respected the man sometimes referred to as Dylan McKay.

This post has been updated with more reactions.

