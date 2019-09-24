Photo: Linda Kallerus (Netflix)

When Simone Missick received a call from Marvel’s television president Jeph Loeb last year, she thought she was finally getting a Daughters of the Dragon series. Instead, she was told that Luke Cage wasn’t getting a third season.

It was the second in a string of cancellations that killed Netflix’s Marvel TV universe, but Missick still hopes it’s not “goodbye forever” for Misty Knight. In an interview with Collider, Missick reflected on the cancellation of Luke Cage and all the others shows in Netflix’s Marvel franchise.

Marvel Comics character Misty Knight was introduced in the first season of Luke Cage and was a major player in the second season of Iron Fist. The chemistry between her and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) was one of our favorite parts of the series, and led us to speculate this would lead to a Daughters of the Dragon series, something Missick also had in mind:

I was on set on a CBS All Access show called Tell Me A Story, playing opposite my husband [Dorian Missick]. It was the best place to get the worst news of my life. I could ugly cry and no one would know because someone would be there to touch up my make-up, but I didn’t cry. It was surreal. Jeph Loeb gave me a call at eight o’clock at night on a Friday, and my husband was like, “He’s calling to tell you that you’re getting your own show.” We both thought this was gonna be the phone call saying, “Guess what? Daughters of the Dragon!” And it wasn’t that. It was, unfortunately, “Hey, Simone, the show is not gonna move on.”

This meant that Missick’s last time as Misty was on the second season of Iron Fist, which aired in September 2018. It was not an ending designed for a series finale—Misty didn’t even have her bionic arm anymore!

Looking back, Missick said she wished Misty could’ve gotten better closure in the franchise. But that’s not going to happen, at least not on Netflix. With Jessica Jones having aired its third and final season in June, and Disney getting ready to debut its own streaming platform, Netflix and Marvel are never ever ever getting back together. Still, Missick isn’t ready to say goodbye to Misty:

That has been the toughest part, thinking about all of the ways that I had hoped for Misty to develop, and then for it to end the way that it did. Had the writers known that we were only getting two seasons, they would’ve done something different. Even ending it on Iron Fist was an interesting way to say goodbye to her. She’s broken. She has to get a new arm. Everybody was like, “Ooh, who’s gonna give her a new arm? What’s it gonna look like?” So, it was a difficult way to say goodbye to her. That’s why I think it’s, “So long.” I don’t think it’s goodbye forever, but you never know. If it’s meant for me to play Misty again, in a different way, on a different platform, or in a film, I’m certainly game for it.

But all this doesn’t mean Missick is off of Netflix for good. We can see her soon(ish) in the second season of Altered Carbon, where she plays a bounty hunter named Trepp tasked with finding Takeshi Kovacs, now played by future Captain America Anthony Mackie (who will also be starring in one of Disney+’s Marvel shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

Altered Carbon’s second season does not have a release date yet but you can read more of what Missick had to say about it on Collider.

