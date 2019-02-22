Photo: Netflix

Simone Missick, the actress behind Misty Knight in Netflix’s now-canceled Marvel television universe, has traded in her bionic arm for a cortical stack. Netflix has announced that she’s joining Altered Carbon for its second season, along with a few other new faces. Plus, we’ve got the return of two important characters—even though they’re both supposed to be dead. Of course, as we all know, death means nothing on this show.



Netflix has released a cast announcement trailer (first revealed by Deadline) revealing who will be joining Anthony Mackie, the new Takeshi Kovacs, for the second season of Altered Carbon, which has just started production. Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has taken the mantle from Joel Kinnaman, who played the body-trading protagonist in the first season.

Missick, who starred in Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders as Misty Knight, will be playing a highly skilled bounty hunter named Trepp. Dina Shihabi (Daredevil) will be taking on the role of Dig 301—one of the futuristic society’s many obsolete AI programs, who focused on archaeology projects. There’s Colonel Carrera, played by Torben Liebrecht, who’s the leader of the Protectorate Special Forces, meaning those soldiers in that elaborate shell-like armor. And finally, James Saito will be playing Tanaseda Hideki, a Yakuza boss with a lot of power and a personal history with Takeshi.

Netflix also confirmed two series returns: Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry as revolutionary leader Quellcrist Falconer, and Chris Conner as the AI hotel manager Poe—despite the fact that Poe was killed by the end of the season, and technically Quellcrist was never really alive (she appeared to Kovacs in a series of visions). However, it was hinted at during the season that Quellcrist survived because her personality had been backed up in a “stack,” meaning the device people use to switch their consciousness from body to body.

Based on the books by Richard K. Morgan, Netflix’s Altered Carbon is being helmed by Laeta Kalogridis and Alison Schapker, who joined as co-showrunner for the second season. No release date has been announced.

