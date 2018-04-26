Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Luke Cage (Netflix)

Luke Cage may be having more fun in this 50-second Marvel television clip than he got to have in the entirety of season one of his Netflix show.



Netflix just dropped the first clip from Luke Cage’s second season, which features Mike Colter’s Luke taking part in athletic tryouts pretty much just to show off what an unbreakable man can do for the crowds.

It’s a little corny, sure, but it’s nice to see Luke embody a bit more bravado now he’s in Harlem’s public eye as a hero. Hopefully this is something the rest of season two keeps up when it drops on Netflix June 22.