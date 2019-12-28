We come from the future
Luke and Yoda Have a Dispute About a Party and a Stick in this Bad Lip Reading of The Last Jedi

Julie Muncy
Yoda, thinking about how to mess with Luke next.
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s 2019, almost 2020, and I haven’t gotten tired of bad lip readings. I’m sorry. (I’m not sorry.)

One of the best scenes in the new Star Wars trilogy is undoubtedly the return of Master Yoda, back from his luminous Force afterlife to do what he does best: roast Luke Skywalker. And this clip, the latest in a series of Bad Lip Reading takes on Star Wars, sees Yoda give Luke a very hard time about a party, a stick, and some bacon.

This time, instead of limiting to just ridiculous spoken word, this reading turns into a full-blown musical number, as Luke and Yoda have an absurdist battle of personalities and Yoda reveals more of his sage wisdom, like, there’s no reason to own venom. It’s poison. Get rid of it.

I hope Yoda and Luke’s afterlife together is this ridiculous, and this contentious, Yoda just trickster mocking his most successful student until the end of time, or the Force, or both.

