Image: Warner Bros. Television

Lucifer, like many shows before it, is finding a second life in streaming, and the first promo for the Satan-starring TV show is eager to seize the moment Netflix has provided it.

Which is to say: it’s pretty thirsty. Not that that’s surprising, precisely, what with Lucifer always being a show that enjoyed playfully playing up the sex appeal of the eponymous demonic force. But now that the show’s on Netflix, well, it has even more room to have some fun with the show’s sexiness.

Advertisement

The promo doesn’t reveal much of anything about the new season, but it’s a well-deserved victory lap for the show and does reveal Inbar Lavi, who will be playing Eve in the new season, who may or may not be the actual, uh, literal Eve from Genesis. It is a show about Satan, after all.



The next season of Lucifer will air on Netflix, premiere date currently unknown. Presumably as soon as it claws its way out of the lowermost rungs of hell.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.