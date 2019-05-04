Illustration: Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s time to embark on the Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Happy Star Wars Day, y’all! StarWars.com is marking the holiday right with a new report on Lucasfilm’s publishing arm, which is taking the day to announce a whole new set of books, all centered around the upcoming ninth mainline Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker.



The so-called Journey to Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker features a whole range of books tying into the new film, from prequels set between Rise and The Last Jedi to stories providing narrative clues that tie back into the film.



Alongside a whole bunch of art books, updated guide books, and some neat kid’s stuff, highlights include Resistance Reborn, a novel by Hugo and Nebula award-winning Rebecca Roanhorse starring Poe, Leia, Rey, and Finn in the immediate aftermath of The Last Jedi as they seek to rebuild the resistance.



There’s also Force Collector, a Young Adult novel written by Kevin Shinick, about a mysterious Force-sensitive boy trying to learn about himself and the mysterious Jedi, set in the time before The Force Awakens; and Star Wars: Allegiance, a new comic mini-series written by Ethan Sacks, with art by Luke Ross, that tells the story, post-The Last Jedi, of Leia reaching out to the Mon Calamari for help in rebuilding the resistance.



Another fun one is Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy, an intricate book of pop-up dioramas with some neat Star Wars art inside. We’ve got a video of that below.

This will mark one of the first times Disney has opened up space in the timeline of the new movies for spin-offs and side stories, so it’ll be exciting to see how these smaller stories about the main heroes affect the series going forward.



All of these books are set to be released sometime this fall, with specific release dates here. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.

