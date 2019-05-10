Photo: Lucasfilm

Let’s be honest. If any of us got to sit in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, we’d exhibit no chill. We’d press every button and flip every switch imaginable, consequences be damned. And while Disney is letting fans do that in their theme parks soon enough, the notion raises the question, “Just how much does that happen across the Star Wars films?”

Star Wars Kids is here with an answer. The ultra-fun YouTube channel just posted the latest video in its “Star Wars by the Numbers” series, and it counts every single button pressed and switch flipped in the Falcon throughout every Star Wars movie. And seriously, it’s way, way more than you’d imagine. Check it out.

For those of you who just straight skipped over the video, or gave up, the total number is 355, with The Empire Strikes Back accounting for the biggest chunk and The Last Jedi the least. Though, that last one is particularly sweet.

Oh, and again, if you want to have your own hands-on experience, you’ll soon be able to at Disneyland and Disney World, thanks to the new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride. Every single button and switch works, and it’s glorious.

