Most of us know actor Henry Ian Cusick from his work on Lost or The 100, but his new role features him going over the edge for scientific discovery. io9 is excited to exclusively debut the new trailer for Chimera Strain.

In Chimera Strain, a new film from filmmaker Maurice Haeems, Cusick plays a scientist who freezes his kids alive as he explores the DNA of an immortal jellyfish to try and cure a fatal disease they have. As you may expect, things don’t just go awry, they go horrifically wrong in this gruesome blend of sci-fi, psychological thriller, and horror.

The Chimera Strain, which also stars Kathleen Quinlan, Karishma Ahluwalia, and Jennifer Gjulameti, hits select theaters and VOD on March 15. What do you think of the new trailer?

