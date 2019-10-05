Lost in Space Has Found a Second Season in the Stars, Here's the Teaser Trailer

When we’re lost in space, we strut. Image : Netflix

“I won’t leave without him.” Danger, danger, Will Robinson—you’ve got a friend to save.

Netflix’s Lost in Space is returning for a second season, and this time all eyes are on the Robinson family’s most iconic member, Robot. As the season begins, the Robinsons are stranded in even more dire circumstances than before, and Robot is gone, leaving it up to young Will (Maxwell Jenkins) to spearhead a search for his alien friend, who might be their only ticket home.

The first season of this show, based on the classic Irwin Allen-created series from the ‘60s, was beguiling and full of potential. The new season, based on this brief teaser, seems suitably compelling as a followup; grand vistas and deepening cosmic mysteries greet our spacefaring family. The Robinsons and their crew will be joined by JJ Feild (The Romanoffs), who will take on the guest role of Ben Adler, an academic contemporary of Maureen Robinson’s who serves as chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence. So, just the kind of resource that might be useful for finding Robot.



As announced today at Lost in Space’s panel at New York Comic Con, the show will have 10 hour-long episodes, and will premiere December 24th on Netflix.

