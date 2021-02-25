Not going to lie friends: this is crossover top art I never thought I’d have to make. Image : Warner Bros./Games Workshop

Wizards of the Coast’s venerable card game series has had some peculiar crossovers over the years. But things are only going to get weirder and more wonderful with an expansion of its latest crossover into a true Magic multiverse that would make even the most seasoned planeswalker’s head spin: Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000.



Polygon reports today that during a Hasbro investor call, Wizards of the Coast announced a new line of Magic collaborations called Universes Beyond. As the name implies, the new set of cards will be home to collaborations with other licenses beyond those created by Wizards .

T he first two new additions to the line are about as wild as you might expect: Wizards is formally collaborating with Middle-Earth Enterprises and Games Workshop to bring the worlds of Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000 (you’d think they’d go for Age of Sigmar instead, but maybe one day?) to the card game instead. No further details were revealed for now about the things we really want to know, like how many lands we need to tap to play Baharroth, Cry of the Wind, or if Gandalf gets summoning sickness when you bring him back as Gandalf the White.

But suffice to say, we’re excited. We’ll bring you more on Magic: The Gathering - Universes Beyond as and when we learn it.

Update: In a new blog post detailing Universes Beyond, Wizards of the Coast clarified that the new line will be distinctly separate from its standard card releases, with a special foil badge denoting collaborative cards. The releases will cover multiple Magic formats, including a Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck, and is not strictly confined to “Secret Lair” drops like recent collaborations with The Walking Dead.

Further more, they noted that Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons set, will in fact not be considered part of the line, and the branding will only be used for Magic collaborations with licenses outside of Wizards of the Coast properties—we’ve updated language from the earlier version of this post to reflect that clarification.

