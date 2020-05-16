Lord and Miller Have Signed On to Direct Ryan Gosling in the Latest Andy Weir Adaptation

Lord and Miller at the Oscars in 2019. Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

Andy Weir, t he author of The Martian, is working on a new book, and, funnily enough, we know a lot more about its film adaptation than we do about the book itself.

That book, with the working title of Project Hail Mary, isn’t due out until 2021, but we already know both who’s starring in the film version and who’s directing it. Previously, Ryan Gosling’s name was attached to the film when it was still in the negotiation stage. Now, we know who’s going to be directing and producing, too: as reported by Variety, Phil Lord and Chris Miller are going to be taking the directorial reins, with Amy Pascal as producer.

Lord and Miller are, of course, one of Hollywood’s favorite directorial duos, with hands in The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and, at one point, Solo: A Star Wars Story. And Amy Pascal is a producer who’s helmed Sony’s growing Spider-Man universe and also worked on films like Little Women. They’re long-time collaborators, too, with Pascal working with Lord & Miller on Into the Spider-Verse and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, among others.

The story for Project Hail Mary looks pretty, well, Martian-y, following an astronaut alone on a space ship who has to save a doomed planet. It will be interesting to see how Lord and Miller, traditionally considered comic directors, tackle what sounds like a pretty self-serious story.

No word yet on when the film will be out, but the book is due out in 2021, and according to Variety this will be Lord and Miller’s next major project.

