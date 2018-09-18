Image: Ryan Ottley (Marvel Comics)

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great game, in part because of the way it pushes and pulls familiar characters from Spidey’s comics universe in new and intriguing ways. And it turns out, one of those particular twists is also going to happen in the Amazing Spider-Man comic later this year.



As CBR notes, details for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #11 (by Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley) released in Marvel’s batch of comics solicits for December have revealed that J. Jonah Jameson—who’s been everything from the mayor of New York to a down-on-his-luck blogger in his time since leaving the Daily Bugle in the comics—is taking on a surprising new media career. He’s going to be a pro-Spider-Man radio shock jock:

J. JONAH JAMESON has a new job as a shock jock, but is the world ready for a pro-Spider-Man JJJ?



More importantly, is Spider-Man ready? His post-secret-identity relationship with Jonah was already complicated, but this very public embrace may put him over the edge!



Spidey’s definitely not ready for the Enforcers to come at him harder than ever!



The pro-Spidey angle is a hell of a twist—born out of the fact that JJJ learned Spider-Man’s true identity (err, again) in a heartbreaking issue of Spectacular Spider-Man last year. But the shock jock gig definitely echoes the incredible take Marvel’s Spider-Man—the popular if awkwardly-titled new PS4 game—has on Jameson.

In the game, players repeatedly hear Jonah (played to delightful perfection by Darin De Paul) as he wildly rants about whatever Spider-Man is up to on his call-in podcast, Just the Facts with J. Jonah Jameson. It is, frankly, a hilarious angle on Jonah that not only feels modern, but true to his irascible character:

Now, you can’t really say it’s a direct inspiration unequivocally yet—after all, comics are planned and scripted months and months in advance, so it’s not like the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man had the Amazing Spider-Man team scrambling to pick and choose parts of it to bring along. It’s more of a fun confluence of convenient coincidences. But of all the characterizations the comics should borrow from the game’s world, this is definitely a very fun one to go with.

J. Jonah Jameson’s new career begins in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #11 this December.



