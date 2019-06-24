Image: CBS

Star Trek: Discovery’s third season is leaving the prequel era of pre-Trek behind for a bold new future—which meant bidding a bittersweet farewell to its take on Spock and the Enterprise crew at the end of season two. But good news: At least some of the gang is seemingly returning soon.



The eagle-eyed team at TrekMovie noticed that director Mark Pellington recently posted (and then deleted) some casual confirmations on his Instagram that he was currently working on one of the six upcoming Star Trek: Short Treks minisodes set to stream on CBS All Access later this year.

According to the clapperboard Pellington posted, the short is titled “Chaos Theory,” but of most interest to fans will be two of its stars: Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, reprising their roles as Spock and Number One.

Discovery co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman did recently tell Deadline that the team at CBS was still discussing ways to bring these characters back outside the confines of Discovery, so this would appear to be at least one of those ways:

I would be remiss in saying you’re going to see Spock again on Discovery, because we’ve obviously jumped so far into the future that it wouldn’t make sense. The idea of bringing Ethan back, and Anson [Mount], and Rebecca, and the Enterprise...we loved it so much that to find a way to do that is definitely something we’re thinking about a lot.

Given that one of the most consistent fan demands since Discovery’s second season came to an end was the chance to see more of these Enterprise characters, perhaps even in their own spinoff series, this is great news. Peck’s Spock grew into a great take on the character—especially as the bond between Spock and his adopted sister Michael was examined and rebuilt over the back half of the season—and while Number One’s appearances on the show were far too brief, the chance to explore her character a little further in the way Short Treks can is a welcome opportunity.

And while Pellington didn’t mention the potential return of Anson Mount as Captain Pike in any of his since-deleted Trek pictures, that doesn’t necessarily count him out just yet. When asked about Pellington’s involvement in Short Treks as well as Peck and Romijin’s returns, CBS would not comment or confirm the news to io9, so we’ll have to wait and see just what other familiar faces we could see when the delightful miniseries returns.

We’ll bring you more on the return of Short Treks as and when we learn it.

