We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Looks Like Mark Wahlberg Will Play Uncharted's Live-Action Sully

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Uncharted
1.0K
9
Save
Victor Sullivan at left, and noted celebrity who seemingly has a problem with people of color Mark Wahlberg at right.
Image: Leon Bennett (Sony/Getty Images)

Beleaguered as Travis Knight’s Uncharted is at this point, the project’s still chugging along at a clip and the movie’s just found its newest star (don’t worry, Tom Holland is still attached): Mark Wahlberg. You know him from the underwear ads and the Transformers franchise.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg is in final negotiations to join Uncharted’s cast as Victor Sullivan (aka “Sully”), who, in the games, acts as a kind of father figure to Nathan Drake (who’s being portrayed by Holland.)

Advertisement

Wahlberg’s casting...tracks, kinda? Sully’s squarely in the actor’s wheelhouse in terms of playing a somewhat grizzled father figure who get involved in larger-than-life nonsense (see: Transformers). What remains to be seen is what Wahlberg is going to end up bringing to the table in this film that’s not technically testosterone Tomb Raider, but, well, isn’t it?

Wahlberg also has The Six Billion Dollar Man lined up; Uncharted hits theaters December 18, 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Hey, Eat At Other Burger Places Maybe

A New Uncharted Director Has Entered the Arena
Uncharted Just Lost Another Director
The Uncharted Movie Adaptation Actually Has a Release Date
10 Cloverfield Lane Director Dan Trachtenberg Will Chart the Uncharted Movie
Uncharted Just Lost Its Director Thanks to Another Video Game Movie
How Nathan Fillion's Uncharted Fan Film Came to Be
Nathan Fillion Is Finally Playing Nathan Drake in This Uncharted Fan Film
There Could Be a Future For More RoboCop Movies—Just Not in Its Rebooted Form
A Teen Titans Movie Is On the Way—But Not the One You Were Expecting

About the author

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

EmailTwitterPosts