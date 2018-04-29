Image: Universal Pictures

In 2015, Kevin Bacon announced that he was teaming up with Blumhouse Reproductions to reboot Tremors, everyone’s favorite movie about giant, murderous worms. Now, three years later, after producing a pilot and everything, it looks like Tremors is never going to get off the ground after all.

Taking to his Instagram, Bacon has announced that Syfy has declined to pick up the pilot for the series, which would have starred Bacon reprising his 1990 role as Valentine McKee. “Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality,” Bacon said.

Just on the tail of news that Ash vs. Evil Dead is not coming back for another season, it’s a rough time to be a fan of unusually ambitious reboot TV projects starring their original leads. Which is, admittedly, a very specific fandom, but specific fandoms is what we’re all about io9. Pour one out into the desert for them sand worms, y’all.

[Instagram, via Slash Film]