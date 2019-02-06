Photo: All Images (Helen Sloan/HBO)

All your faves are back in the first set of photos from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The photos were revealed on the Game of Thrones Twitter. Let’s not waste any more time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honestly, there’s not much to go on in these photos. They’re close-ups in mostly familiar outfits, with familiar looks on everyone’s faces. But, like that early tease from a few weeks ago. It’s something. It’s coming.

Game of Thrones will be back April 14.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.