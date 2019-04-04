Looks Like Cowboy Bebop's Live-Action Ein Is an Extremely Good Boy

The dog actor playing Ein sitting in on a table read. Image : Netflix

While everyone knows that cats are fantastic, the live-action Cowboy Bebop’s first production video is a reminder that dogs, too, are good. Great, even.

Following the casting news for Cowboy Bebop’s core cast of humans, what wasn’t clear was how the series was going to go about depicting Ein, the group’s trusted corgi pal who’s gifted with a brilliant, human intellect due to his genetic modification. Because so much of Ein’s role in the series was defined by his ability to think and reason in ways that most regular dogs simply can’t, it wasn’t clear whether Netflix was going to go with an actual animal or whether Ein might have ended up being mostly CGI (as has become the norm in sci-fi productions.)

From the looks of a new short clip featuring the cast, though, Netflix ended up making the right call and casting a very good, very much living dog actor with a killer smile.

Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix some time in the near-ish future.

