Look Inside The Epic Life of the King of Comics and See the Early Days of Jack Kirby's Comics Career

They call him the king for a reason: Jack Kirby is a comics legend, the masterful artist who helped give us some of the biggest, weirdest (that are now about to become mainstream stars), and most beloved comic book superheroes around. And now, a new graphic novel exploring his life wants to show you how he got there.
Being published by Penguin Random House in July, artist Tom Scioli’s biographical graphic novel Jack Kirby : The Epic Life of the King of Comics charts Kirby’s entire comics journey, from falling in love with pulp sci-fi as a child growing up in the Great Depression, to his early career in animation, and to his now legendary days at Marvel and eventually DC, helping fundamentally shape the superheroic pop culture landscape as we know it today.
You can see the earliest part of Kirby’s life unfold in our exclusive preview of Scioli’s work below.
Jack Kirby : The Epic Life of the King of Comics is currently due to release July 14, 2020.
