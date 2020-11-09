Look at the Art Behind One of Magic: The Gathering's Biggest Events

Nicol Bolas brings the Hailfire. Image : Grzegorz Rutkowski/Viz Media

Last year, Magic: The Gathering built up its lore to an Avengers: Endgame of its own: powerful planeswalkers from across decades of Magic sets united to fight the dread threat of the Elder Dragon Nicol Bolas, and his plot to ascend to godhood. Now, a new artbook is collecting the story and sights behind the War of the Spark—and io9 has a look inside.

Advertisement

Published by Viz Media and written by James Wyatt, The Art of Magic: The Gathering—War of the Spark looks back on the story and art behind Magic’s eighty-first expansion, War of the Spark, which released last year.

Advertisement

From walkthroughs of the elemental planes where Bolas plotted his desire to become the God-Pharoah, to the heroes that rallied across the multiverse to stop him, the book doesn’t just offer a primer to the lore behind one of Magic’s biggest story moments, but a chance to see the artwork on all the cards that helped tell that story across the expansion.

Image : Viz Media

Check out a gallery from the book below—and a spread covering the mystical plane of Dominaria— making its debut here on io9!



Image : Viz Media Image : Jaime Jones/Viz Media Image : Raymond SwanlandViz Media Image : Grzegorz Rutkowski/Viz Media Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : Karl Kopinski/Viz Media Image : Viktor Titov/Viz Media 1 / 6

Advertisement

The Art of Magic: The Gathering—War of the Spark is out now.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.