Loki is under lock and key in the new show. Photo : Marvel Studios

In a world where a raccoon and a tree are two of the most powerful characters, why not an animated clock? Her name is Miss Minutes and after sneaking a peek on a new poster, she makes her debut in the latest footage from Marvel’s Loki.

Advertisement

Loki debuts on Disney+ June 9, which is only a few short weeks away now. It picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off, with a version of Loki from 2012 stealing the Tesseract and going off into his own alternate timeline. It’s an act the Time Variance Authority (led by Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius M. Mobius) didn’t appreciate and now the God of Mischief will pay for his transgression, after a quick chat with Miss Minutes of course. And yes, while being processed, a laser may burn all of Tom Hiddleston’s clothes off leaving him completely naked save for the collar on his neck.

After the Miss Minutes scene and not-so-gratuitous nudity, this new Loki teaser is basically more of the same from the previous trailers. It’s Loki somehow righting the wrongs of his timeline meddling, possibly popping in some previous Marvel movies or at least locations, with lots of witty back and forth between Hiddleston, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and others. All of which sounds amazing but we’re very curious what the ultimate outcome is here. Because in the main MCU timeline, Loki is dead thanks to Thanos but now this younger Loki is flying around. Will he get reinstated sort of like Gamora? Or will the result of this show be his final goodbye?

We’ll start to find out June 9.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.