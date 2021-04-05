Loki's Latest Trailer Is a Timey Wimey Joyride Through the MCU

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who’s running for something, apparently. Screenshot : Disney+/Marvel

Loki, the Asgardian royal family’s resident enfant terrible, has broken many a law in his time traipsing across the universe in Marvel Studio’s films, and Disney+’s upcoming Loki series, it seems as if the mischief maker’s finally going to do the time for at least some of his crimes.

In Loki’s latest trailer, Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular Norse god, now incarcerated by the Time Variance Authority specifically for his decision to grab the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, something that caused the MCU’s primary timeline to branch out at multiple points.

Because Loki’s a bit of an asshole, he can’t fully comprehend the gravity of what TVA employee Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is trying to tell him as he explains why Loki’s being recruited to put back the variations in the timeline. What you see in the trailer, though, is a large-scale, time-hopping adventure with the promise to be Disney+’s next big epic.

Loki—which is also set to include Doctor Who’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant—hits Disney+ on June 11, for a run of six episodes.

