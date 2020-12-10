Loki's First Trailer Brings the Asgardian Trickster Back Into the Fold

Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
The god of tricks is getting into the crime game, with a suitably wild trailer for his new, self-titled series.
Starring Tom Hiddleston, reprising his role as the Thor breakout, the series is set after Loki inadvertently gains access to the Tesseract, flinging him into the path of a mysterious investigative team known as the TVA.
The trailer, which begins at you-know-which moment in Avengers: Endgame, offers a peek at the rest of the cast, especially a very droll Owen Wilson; the series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant.
Loki hits Disney+ in May 2021.
