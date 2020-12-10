We come from the future
Loki's First Trailer Brings the Asgardian Trickster Back Into the Fold

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Loki
LokiDisneyDisney PlusMarvelMarvel CInematic UniverseThorAsgardTom hiddlestonstreamingowen wilsonGugu Mbatha-Raw
Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston for a wild ride.
Screenshot: Disney
The god of tricks is getting into the crime game, with a suitably wild trailer for his new, self-titled series.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, reprising his role as the Thor breakout, the series is set after Loki inadvertently gains access to the Tesseract, flinging him into the path of a mysterious investigative team known as the TVA.

The trailer, which begins at you-know-which moment in Avengers: Endgame, offers a peek at the rest of the cast, especially a very droll Owen Wilson; the series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki hits Disney+ in May 2021.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

aboynamedart6
Arturo R. Garcia

A woman I follow on Twitter just pointed out that this purple sky looks awfully familiar ...