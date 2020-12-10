Loki's First Trailer Brings the Asgardian Trickster Back Into the Fold

Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston for a wild ride. Screenshot : Disney

The god of tricks is getting into the crime game, with a suitably wild trailer for his new, self-titled series.



Starring Tom Hiddleston, reprising his role as the Thor breakout, the series is set after Loki inadvertently gains access to the Tesseract, flinging him into the path of a mysterious investigative team known as the TVA.



The trailer, which begins at you-know-which moment in Avengers: Endgame, offers a peek at the rest of the cast, especia lly a very droll Owen Wilson; the series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki hits Disney+ in May 2021.

