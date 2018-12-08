Image: CW

Superheroic meet cutes always involve the threat of violence, right?

Elseworlds, the CW’s next big superhero crossover event, begins tomorrow night, and it brings with it an abundance of riches—Batwoman, Superman’s beautiful, beautiful eyes, and Lois Lane herself, her first apperance in the CW super-verse.



Now, you can check out the first clip of her appearance, wherein she meets (and just nearly avoids fighting) Barry Allen and Oliver Queen, who are in some, uh, cosmic trouble. Pretty sure your hands aren’t supposed to try to vibrate their way out of existence, Oliver.

Elseworlds starts up tomorrow night on the CW.



