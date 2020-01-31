Locke & Key's Latest Trailer Makes the Series' Horrors Look Fun

Kinsey Locke looking through a keyhole. Image : Netflix

The premise of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s Locke & Key is rather alarming on its face, but in the latest trailer for the series, all of the Locke children seem to be having a damned good time running around a magical house full of otherworldly threats that almost certainly want to kill them all.

Soon after moving into their late father’s ancestral home—known as “ Keyhouse” —the Locke children begin to realize there’s something decidedly...off about the place. It isn’t just the disembodied, whispering voices they hear echoing out of wells or the fact that the Keyhouse very much looks like it should be haunted, it’s that all across the house, are numerous, mysterious locked doors, each of which has a corresponding magical key that’s capable of doing wondrous things, as this latest look at the series shows.

If the kids had any sense about them, the moment they found one of the keys and realize what an odd, dangerous object it is, there’s a chance that the Locke family would be able to get out of, ahem, dodge before things got too out of hand. But these are kids we’re talking about, and they’d rather have fun getting into supernatural mischief than doing the sensible thing.

Locke & Key hits Netflix on February 7, 2020.

