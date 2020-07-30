We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Lockdown Creation Host Shows What Happens When You Get Zoom Bombed by a Demon

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Host
HostShudderHorrorZoomstreamingdemonsseancesrob savage
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Lockdown Creation iHost/i Shows What Happens When You Get Zoom Bombed by a Demon
Screenshot: Shudder
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Remember found footage horror? As 2020 continues to take its toll on traditional filmmaking, movies like Host aren’t wasting any time on sparking a new wave of DIY creation. It’s about a group of friends who meet up over Zoom for a séance—a fun little distraction during quarantine. Right? WRONG!

Advertisement

Now streaming on Shudder, Host was created by director Rob Savage (who’s got a Sam Raimi-produced project on the horizon), who “never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely,” according to the horror channel, with the actors handling their own camerawork and lighting while helping stage any practical effects. Check out the trailer!

In case you’re worried about the technical limitations that might affect a movie filmed entirely over Zoom, note that Savage has your back—Host runs just under an hour. The film stars Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Edward Linard, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, and Emma Louise Webb, and is now streaming on Shudder.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Vava 4K Dash Cam
Use the promo code SUMMERCAM
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Star Trek's Best Ensigns

8 TV Shows to Remind You of When Game of Thrones Was Good

This Is the Laptop You Should Buy Right Now

Hold Onto Your Peacock, CBS All Access Just Got Better

DISCUSSION

acgilson
acgilson

But what happens if you’re impregnated by a demon?