Lockdown Creation Host Shows What Happens When You Get Zoom Bombed by a Demon

Remember found footage horror? A s 2020 continues to take its toll on traditional filmmaking, movies like Host aren’t wasting any time on sparking a new wave of DIY creation. It’s about a group of friends who meet up over Zoom for a séance—a fun little distraction during quarantine. Right? WRONG!



Now streaming on Shudder, Host was created by director Rob Savage (who’s got a Sam Raimi-produced project on the horizon), who “ never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely,” according to the horror channel , with the actors handling their own camerawork and lighting while helping stage any practical effects. Check out the trailer!

In case you’re worried about the technical limitations that might affect a movie filmed entirely over Zoom, note that Savage has your back—Host runs just under an hour. The film stars Haley Bishop , Radina Drandova , Edward Linard , Jemma Moore , Caroline Ward, and Emma Louise Webb, and is now streaming on Shudder.

