We come from the future
Subscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Liven Up Social Isolation With a G.I. Joe Marathon, Courtesy of Hasbro

Julie Muncy
Filed to:gi joe
gi joeHasbroSnake EyesAnimationYouTube
7
Save
Go Joe!
Go Joe!
Image: Hasbro

G.I Joe is both one of the cheesiest and one of the most fondly remembered of the ‘80s wave of toyetic action cartoons. Does it hold up to your nostalgia? Well, now, during this period of widespread social distancing amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, is certainly the time to find out.

And knowing is half the battle, so here’s some good info for you: Hasbro has uploaded fifteen full episodes of the classic show to YouTube. You can find them here. That’s almost seven hours of G.I. Joe joy, from the saga of The M.A.S.S. Device to the Pyramid of Darkness arc, because, apparently, this show had arcs? Lasting like five episodes each? I’m going to be real with you, I’m a ‘90s kid, I’m not nearly as much of a Joe expert as some of our other staffers.

Advertisement

But I know that this is the perfect time to watch a lot of television, especially television that imagines a government-like organization that’s both heroic and competent. The world is a scary, complicated place, but in the bastion of cartoons there are simple problems and simple solutions, solutions that often involved buying action figures. And since, for most of us, the most helpful thing we can do right now is just stay home, it seems entirely appropriate to indulge that sort of escapism.

Joe your hearts out, y’all.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Never-Ending Death of Smart Home Gadgets

The Picard Finale's Most Emotional Moment Hid a Heartbreaking Secret

Hospitals Turn to 3D-Printed Donations for Sorely Needed Supplies in Covid-19 Outbreak

13 Board Games, RPGs, and Resources for Playing with Friends and Family Remotely