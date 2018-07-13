Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: CBS (YouTube)

It’s no secret that Stephen Colbert is a huge J.R.R. Tolkien fan, and has a depth of The Lord of the Rings insight that’s astounded actual Tolkien scholars. So, it’s always a delight to see him get to stretch his geeky arms, the latest example being on The Late Show, where he and Arwen Evenstar herself, Liv Tyler, teamed up to give us the epic recreation of one of her most famous scenes.



Tyler, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her role on Hulu’s Harlots, surprised an adorably “starstruck” Colbert by bringing her Arwen sword—a gift from director Peter Jackson—and letting Colbert play with it onstage. Colbert was understandably shocked that Tyler’s kept it in her attic all these years, asking “You don’t play with it all the time?” I captured the moment he pulled the sword from its sheath because we deserve to feel good things sometimes and this helps us do that.

Anyway, right after he nearly collapses from holding a true piece of fantasy cinema history, he asks her if she’ll wield it once more to re-enact the moment where she safeguards Frodo against the Ringwraiths (a scene that was altered from the books). Take a look.

Not only does she perform the scene’s great line, “If you want him, come and claim him!” but she still remembers her Elvish lines, too! Needless to say, Colbert probably died of happiness after the interview concluded. RIP Stephen, at least you died doing what you love.