The premise of Abe Forsythe’s upcoming Little Monsters, a movie about an elementary school field trip that veers into the zombie apocalypse, makes it a little easy to lose sight of the fact that it’s a movie about, you know, a zombie apocalypse.

Sure, it’s a comedy that’ll involve at least a few little kids turning into monsters, which is always funny, but the latest red band trailer would like to remind you that when it’s not trying to make you laugh, Little Monsters is at the very least trying to gross you out, if not scare you. The zombies that teacher Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o), chaperone Dave (Alexander England), and tv star Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad) encounter are rather traditional in the sense that they want nothing other than gorge on the flesh of the living. But it seems like Little Monsters wants to highlight just how downright gruesome and horrifying zombies just munching on flesh in broad daylight can be.

Little Monsters hits Hulu on October 8.

