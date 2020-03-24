Little Mermaid's Alan Menken Teases Some Brand New Songs for Disney's Live-Action Film

Ariel really not taking to these new physical distancing measures. Image : Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Michael Giacchino teases his take on the music of The Batman. Get a glimpse of the finale of Star Trek: Picard, and what’s next on The Walking Dead. Plus, a teaser-y look at the follow up to Train to Busan, and a new look at We Summon the Darkness. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

The Batman

Speaking with Collider, composer Michael Giacchino revealed he was given “total freedom” to score Matt Reeves’ The Batman however he pleased.

I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman. I love it when I see a graphic novel of Batman in the 1800s. To me that is cool. I love that. I’m not the kind of person that says Batman must always be this. It’s like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it.

The Little Mermaid

Meanwhile, composer Alan Menken revealed he and Lin-Manuel Miranda have written four new songs for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid at the 1:02:15 mark in the video below.

This has been a great time for writing. Production stopped on The Little Mermaid movie. We recorded all the songs, and I wrote four new songs with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the lyricist for Mermaid. And I’m working on Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted. And I have another Broadway show. Oh, and Hercules is coming to the stage, of course. We did that in Central Park last summer. Just a whole bushel of new projects.

The Walking Dead: The Movie

In a recent interview with THR, screenwriter Scott Gimple stated he’s now “fine-tuning” the screenplay for the Walking Dead movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

That’s totally in the writing phase, the phone call phase and the discussion phase. We’ve been fine-tuning that and playing around with it for a while. That’s where we’re at now. We were in a stage that just required final drafts and rooms.

Advertisement

Peninsula

Bloody-Disgusting has a new image from Yeon Sang-ho’s Train to Busan follow-up, Peninsula.

Advertisement

We Summon the Darkness

Bloody-Disgusting also has several new images from Marc Meyer’s We Summon the Darkness. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abominable

A Himalayan research team on the hunt for a rare plant finds a killer yeti instead in the trailer for Abominable.

Evil Little Things

Meanwhile, a clown living under the bed eats Gremlins star Zach Galligan in the trailer for Evil Little Things, a new horror anthology focusing on haunted toys.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Abigail makes a friend in the synopsis for “Mother Mycelium, ” the April 29 episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Abigail forges a connection with Adil, a new visitor to base camp, and pushes a devastated Raelle to help him save a life. Tally uses Gerit as a distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. Anacostia probes into Scylla’s past.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Picard

The Romulan-synth conflict comes to a head in photos from “In Arcadia Ego, Part II, ” the season finale of Star Trek: Picard. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Look at the Flowers, ” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, Alex and Michael investigate the night Nora’s spaceship crashed in the trailer for “Good Mother, ” next Monday’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.