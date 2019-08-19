Image: Group W Productions

Just so we’re all on the same page regarding the important information, there are currently no plans for Netflix’s excellent She-Ra and the Princesses of Power to somehow incorporate He-Man’s prince Adam into its story. But that’s not to say that He-Man’s not about to come back in a big way.

Announced at Power-Con and followed by an official Netflix press release, Kevin Smith revealed he’s executive producing Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new animated series that’s specifically focused on following up on a number of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series’ unresolved story arcs.

Advertisement

Netflix described it as a “limited series” and “anime series,” unlike Noelle Stevenson’s She-Ra, and will feature character designs from Powerhouse Animation. It’s unclear if Netflix is merely trying to go for the weeb audience or if Revelation will actually have some degree of an anime influence, which would be interesting for a franchise that’s as Western as Masters of the Universe. Writers for Revelation include Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and frequent Smith collaborator Marc Bernardin.

Advertisement

Smith explained the series will pick up immediately after the events of the original Masters of the Universe, suggesting that Revelation might not exactly be the most accessible jumping-on point for folks not very familiar with He-Man lore. But by that same token, the way Netflix and Smith are describing Revelation, it sounds as if it’s going to be exactly the kind of show that hardcore fans of the original series have been waiting for.

Advertisement

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” said Smith in a statement. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

As a reminder, we’ve also got a live-action big-screen He-Man project on the way starring Noah Centineo. No streaming date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has been revealed, we’ll bring you more as we know it.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.