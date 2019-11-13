Listen to The Mandalorian's Epic, Heart-Pounding Soundtrack Right Now

It’s 2019, and we’re in the midst of the great streaming wars. It’s rare to find shows you have to wait a week to get a new episode of. The last one that really made us freak out was Game of Thrones (and we all know how that turned out). The latest series to refill the water cooler is The Mandalorian on Disney+. And we’ve got a fresh new Lucasfilm score to go along with it.

The Mandalorian launched early Tuesday and returns with its next episode on Friday. If the wait feels unbearable, Disney has released the streaming soundtrack for the first episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1.” It was composed by Ludwig Göransson, who composed the Oscar-winning score for Black Panther and also worked on Venom.

The Mandalorian’s soundtrack was a beautiful way to set the stage of Pedro Pascal’s debut as the titular hunter trying to find his bounty...and possibly save the galaxy. It’s incredibly unique in terms of Star Wars music but also feels right at home. And now you can listen to it on Spotify—there are some tremendous tracks here:

The series was written and created by Jon Favreau, with the first episode directed by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni in his live-action debut. Other episodes will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. Be sure to check out our premiere recap here, as well as our thoughts about that wild ending.

Disney+ only launched yesterday and it’s already making waves (including from technical issues). There’s a ridiculous amount of classic and modern Disney content on the service, with more on the way. Plus, there was the whole situation with the new “Han Shot First” scene, which was apparently a change George Lucas had made seven years ago before the acquisition. I’m sure there are going to be more reveals and surprises as the service grows and changes.

The Mandalorian, which runs at eight episodes, will return with its next episode on Friday.

