Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate panel at San Diego Comic-Con showed Hall H some footage but didn’t release it online. Instead, they’ve gifted us a shiny new look at the latest installment of the cyborg-battling franchise in featurette form.

Linda Hamilton has returned to lead yet another fight for humanity as well as Anrold Schwarzenegger. A new Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna, is on the scene with some fancy new powers hunting down a new character, played by Natalia Reyes, who is being protected by Mackenzie Davis’ human-machine hybrid.

The other big news out of the SDCC panel was, of course, the reveal of Edward Furlong returning to his John Connor role. What a day! Check out the video below featuring some intense new footage.

The film is directed by Tim Miller with a screenplay by David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Billy Ray, from a story by James Cameron, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman, Goyer, and Rhodes.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1 and we’ll have more from SDCC all weekend.

