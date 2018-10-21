We rightly think of Leia Organa as being Carrie Fisher, through and through. But in the animated world, it’s not so simple, and lots of actress have had to live in the shadow of the late actress and put their own take on the character.

In a wide-ranging, lengthy interview, voice actor James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi on The Clone Wars, as well as a bunch of other things) talks to five actresses who have voiced Leia in animation. In it, Julie Dolan (Star Wars: Rebels), Anna Graves (Disney Infinity 3.0), Misty Lee (Star Wars Battlefront), Catherine Taber (Star Wars: The Force Unleashed), and Shelby Young (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny) discuss the character and their experiences voicing her, trying to do justice to the best Princess slash General in the galaxy.

It’s an interesting interview, with a lot of insight into what constitutes a character like this and what it’s like trying to embody her in a way that fans (and Lucasfilm) will be happy with. Check it out below.