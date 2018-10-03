Photo: Disney

Another day, another Disney animated film gets the live-action treatment. This time, it’s Lilo & Stitch that’ll make the jump. Nobody gets left behind...or forgotten!

It’s a logical choice since the 2002 film about a little girl and her alien best friend has only grown in popularity since its initial release. According to the Hollywood Reporter, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich have hired writer Mike Van Waes to write the script for the film. However, it’s not clear if it’s being eyed for theaters or the upcoming Disney streaming service. Either way, the film will likely tell a story close to that of the original film and be a mix of live-action and computer generated characters.

In the film, a young Hawaiian girl meets a destructive alien and the two form a strong friendship. Initially, it only grossed $275 million worldwide but remains an incredibly popular property thanks to subsequent direct-to-DVD sequels and television shows.

Lin and Eirich are currently producing the live-action Aladdin remake, which opens in May, and that’s just one of several titles that are in various stages of development. Next year will also see live-action takes on Dumbo and The Lion King coming to theaters, followed in 2020 by Mulan. Then, on the streaming service, there’s a live-action Sword and the Stone remake in the works.

While it’s easy to shake your head at Disney developing yet another one of these live-action remakes, it’s not difficult to understand why. The company already owns the intellectual properties, which are already beloved by fans—and they all make a ton of money. Until Disney takes a bath with two or three of these, you have to imagine they’ll just keep coming. And Lilo & Stitch, with its vast popularity, is a very understandable addition.