We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionFantasy

Like All of Us, Neil Gaiman Hopes There'll Be More Good Omens

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Good Omens
Good OmensAmazon studiosNeil Gaimanterry pratchettMichael SheenDavid Tennantstreamingapocalypsebooks
1
Save
We could all use a little more Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in our lives.
We could all use a little more Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in our lives.
Image: Amazon Studios

Amazon’s delightful adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens was one of io9's most beloved TV shows of 2019. And while you can certainly give yourself the gift of re-watching the six existing episodes, co-creator Gaiman remains hopeful the show will return in some form.

Advertisement

Considering the world feels even more apocalyptic than it did just last year—if you missed the recent “Good Omens: Lockdown” short, get thee to the YouTubes—the timing feels right for another round of buddy comedy and doomsday shenanigans with our favorite angel-demon duo. Gaiman, who’s making the rounds promoting Audible’s new Sandman audio-drama adaptation (which features Good Omens’ Michael Sheen as Lucifer), agrees.

“I think the probability [of making more Good Omens] is pretty good. It’s not like anybody doesn’t want to make more Good Omens. We just need to figure out how and when and all of the various ifs, and sort everything out,” the author told Digital Spy, pointing out that one of those big “ifs” is obviously the ongoing pandemic which has brought the entertainment world to a grinding halt.

Advertisement

But! There is hope, bolstered by the fact that Good Omens’ key players are on the same page as Gaiman. “We’d all love to do it, so it’s really just a matter of seeing if we can actually make that happen in the world, if we can make the time happen, if we can work it with everybody’s schedule,” Gaiman said. “I know I’m not the only person who wants to see more Crowley and Aziraphale.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Mystery Ranch Mystery Rover

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Yes, You Should Still Change Your DNS Settings for Better Internet

New Hack Can Trick Power Bricks into Starting Fires

Comic-Con 2020: The io9 Team Shares What They're Most Excited For

The PS5's Miles Morales Makes a Gorgeously Compelling Case for 60 FPS