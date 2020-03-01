Let's Have a Spoiler-Laden Chat About That Wild Doctor Who Finale

The last of the Cybermen. Image : BBC

Today, the BBC aired the finale of this tumultuous season of Doctor Who, a season that dabbled in the return of some classic characters and a lot of high drama.

And that finale... did you see that? I didn’t, because I’m writing from the past, where it hasn’t aired yet. But you’re reading this from the future—hello! If you have any new vaccines, could you send them my way? And I ‘m betting you want to talk about what you just saw.

So here you go—here’s your space to talk spoilers about the season finale of Doctor Who. Or, well, more particularly, it’s down here:

Cool?

Yeah, cool, okay, so don’t scroll down any further unless you’re ready to be spoiled on the entirety of this new season of Doctor Who. If you’re up for it, whether you loved it or pine for Steven Moffat’s return, this is the place to discuss that big finale. Let’s all ruminate on Gallifrey, the Doctor, the Master, and everything that might come next for our time-traveling pangender icon.

Well, I say “let’s”, but obviously I won’t be joining. I’m from the past. This one’s for y’all.

