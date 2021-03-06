We come from the future
We come from the future
MoviesHorror

Let's Get Loud! A Quiet Place 2 Finally Has a Release Date

courtneyenlow
Courtney Enlow
1
Illustration for article titled Let&#39;s Get Loud! A Quiet Place 2 Finally Has a Release Date
Photo: Paramount

After more moves than Patrick Swayze, A Quiet Place 2 has an official release date, and it’s way sooner than we thought.

One of the first film releases to be impacted by Covid-19, the sequel to A Quiet Place was first scheduled to premiere in March 2020. Most recently it was set for a September debut, first in theaters then on Paramount+. But in a truly optimistic move, the release has been bumped up to Memorial Day. Of this year and everything!

Writer-director John Krasinski announced the news on social media.

This is a smart move, if not a, you know, potentially lethal one. Given the current landscape of film, A Quiet Place 2 is a shoo-in for the top spot at the box office and the returns will be at least decent as more people are vaccinated and confidence in going out in public increases. And for those of us who will remain shut-ins until further notice, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after the theatrical release date.

A Quiet Place 2 debuts in theaters May 28, 2021.

Courtney Enlow

Weekend Editor, io9. Push the button, Frank.

DISCUSSION

franknstein
FrankN.Stein

MEMORIAL DAY

Yeah. Thank for making that announcement inclusive to us non Americans. J0hn.