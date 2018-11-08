It’s just a jump to the left! Halloween might have come and gone, but Rocky Horror Picture Show is a timeless classic that’s great fun no matter when you watch it. We had a Gizmodo Media Group staffer, who’s also part of New York’s official Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast, bring two Tim Curry newbies into the family—including a total “virgin,” meaning someone who’s never seen the show on stage or screen. Dammit Janet, enjoy!
Put Your Hands on Your Hips
Beth Elderkin
Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.