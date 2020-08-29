Let's Celebrate That Cobra Kai Is Now on Netflix

The Karate Kid is right where he belongs: on Netflix. Photo : Netflix

As great as the Karate Kid sequel show Cobra Kai is—let’s face it, it got buried on YouTube. Sure, everyone watches and uses YouTube, but most of them don’t pay to watch its original content. Now the show has made the move to Netflix and it feels like a coming-out party. Audiences from all over can finally see what the fuss is about. Like the song says, Cobra Kai is truly the best around.

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix. In them, you’ll see what happened to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the decades since the first four Karate Kid movies. Each is older, but maybe not grown up, as they once again end up as rivals when Johnny resurrects the symbol of all things Daniel hates in the universe: the karate dojo Cobra Kai.

Seriously, Cobra Kai should be bad. It’s not. In fact, it’s fantastic. And to celebrate, below we’ve got some of the coverage we’ve done on the show since its 2018 debut—all of which will get you pumped up for the amazing 20 episodes of TV you have coming.

August 4, 2017: Cobra Kai is revealed to the world.

February 15, 2018: The first trailer arrives.

April 24, 2018: My review.

May 2, 2018: Our interview with stars Macchio and Zabka and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald about making the show.

March 7, 2019: The first trailer for season two.

March 13, 2019: Our review of season two:

April 4, 2019: I spoke to the Karate Kid himself once again.

April 24, 2019: With the second season now out, I ran the second half of my interview with Macchio discussing spoilers.

June 23, 2020: After months of speculation on the whereabouts of season three, news finally broke that Netflix has acquired the rights to the show. We once again spoke to Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald about it.

August 24, 2020: Our first glimpse of season three, which will debut on Netflix in 2021.

Today: You clicking on Netflix and watching the show!

