We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

Let's Break Down That WandaVision Opening Credits Sequence, Shall We?

courtneyenlow
Courtney Enlow
131
3
Sha-la-la-la...
Sha-la-la-la...
Screenshot: Disney

As long as we got each other / We got the world spinnin’ right in our hands - Wanda Maximoff, basically.

Illustration for article titled Lets Break Down That iWandaVision/i Opening Credits Sequence, Shall We?

WandaVision episode five was an utter game-changer in terms of plot, narrative, and previously dead loved ones. But amid the heated arguments and shocking reveals was one of the series’ best openings yet. After weeks of the Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, and Brady Bunch-inspired credit sequences, WandaVision entered the ‘80s with a bang and a puppy whimper.

Advertisement

We open with the gentle sounds of another bop of a theme song from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar-winning duo behind songs from the Frozen movies and Coco. While the inspiration is obvious—there are musical nods to both the B.J. Thomas and Jennifer Warnes song “As Long as We Got Each Other” from Growing Pains as well as the Deniece Williams and Johnny Mathis love song “Without Us” that opened Family Ties—the lyrics hold some keen and very current insight into Wanda’s world.

You wander the world with a vision of what life could be

But then the years come and teach you to just wait and see

Forces may try to pull us apart

But nothing can phase me if you’re in my heart

Crossing our fingers, singing a song

We’re making it up as we go along

While the strains of ‘80s family love play, the images show some fantastically loving odes to those same sitcoms. From the Family Ties living painting...

G/O Media may get a commission
Sunday's Best Deals: Compustar Remote Start Kit, Buffy Cloud Comforters, XPG Spectrix RAM, and More
Sunday's Best Deals: Compustar Remote Start Kit, Buffy Cloud Comforters, XPG Spectrix RAM, and More
Family Ties vs WandaVision
Gif: CBS/Disney

...to the Growing Pains childhood photo montage. (BABY. VISION. Y’ALL.)

Growing Pains vs WandaVision
Gif: Warner Bros./Disney
Advertisement

Finally, there is a third source of inspiration courtesy of the good family Tanner from Full House, which is adorable given that it starred—as we all know and love and owned It Takes Two on VHS—Elizabeth Olsen’s older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Full House vs WandaVision aka Olsen vs Olsens
Gif: Warner Bros./Disney
Advertisement

Also, Vision was a turkey. That’s not a reference to anything I don’t think, it’s just really important.

TurkeyVision, coming this fall to Disney+
TurkeyVision, coming this fall to Disney+
Screenshot: Disney
Advertisement

Honestly, I can’t think of a way this opening could have been cuter. Well. Maybe one.

Wanda Maximoff on the body of Michelle Tanner saying "you got it, dude."
Image: Courtney Enlow/io9
Advertisement

OK, maybe “cute” is the wrong word.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Courtney Enlow

Weekend Editor, io9. Push the button, Frank.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

genetix
genetix

Growing Pains Theme is the best Sitcom Theme of all time.

Change my mind.