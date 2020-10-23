Vote 2020 graphic

Movies

Let This Colorful, Cool Pop Culture Art Brighten Up Your Day

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
This is AwesomeKevin TiernanGallery 1988artPostersThe MandalorianThe Nightmare Before ChristmasEternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindUsdetective pikachuThe Good Place
A crop of a A Nightmare Before Christmas piece by Kevin Tiernan.
If 2020 could use anything, it’s a little shot of happiness. And that’s exactly what the artwork of Kevin Tiernan does. This Connecticut-based artist uses strong designs, deceptively simple illustrations, and bold, bright colors to create work that just makes you smile.

Tiernan’s work has been featured in numerous Gallery 1988 shows and as part of advertising campaigns and books surrounding things like Spider-Man, Rick and Morty and Stranger Things. Beyond that, Tiernan’s work crosses all sort of pop culture lines. So yes, he’s tackled plenty of the classics—Star Wars, Marvel, DC, etc.—but he also ventures into sports, TV, music, humor, and more. He’s an emerging artist with talent to spare.

Here are just a few examples of his work. Head to his site www.tiernandesign.com for more, including write ups discussing his process on several of these pieces.

The uncropped Nightmare Before Christmas piece.
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan
undefined
Image: Kevin Tiernan

And while all of the above images are rather self explanatory (they have the titles on them!) that last one—in case you couldn’t quite place it—is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, done as part of a gallery show on the films of Focus Features.

Again, for more on Tiernan’s work, visit his website here, which links to all his socials too.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

