You know what they say: it’s better down where it’s wetter. But don’t take it from me—take it from the Protector of the Deep in this wet and wild new look at Aquaman.



While the first trailer gave us plenty of looks at the movie’s grand scale above and below the waves, this latest look at Aquaman gives us a bit more of an idea of the actual story at the heart of the underwater action, as Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) finds himself pulled back to his mother’s home beneath the tides—only to find his own brother, Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) preparing for war against the surface world.

While the trailer has a lot more undersea action in it—and a lot more of Arthur’s past, as we get to see Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison duke it out with Atlanteans at one point!—it primarily focuses on giving us a longer look at two scenes in particular, which were first shown to the crowds attending Warner Bros.’ San Diego Comic Con panel earlier this year.

The first, quieter and more humorous, sees Mera and Arthur struggle to activate an ancient Atlantean device in some ruins deep beneath the Sahara desert (with Momoa playing up the “giant muscled dummy” schtick to delightful effect), while the second is a much more action packed look at the rooftop chase we saw in the first trailer, with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his forces giving chase to Arthur and Mera, with plenty of glorious-looking eyebeam action.

Aquaman, also starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Djimon Hounsou, Dolph Lundgren, and Willem Dafoe, hits theaters December 21.