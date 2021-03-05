Let the Magic of the Gif Party Transport You Into the Weekend

Gif : Disney

We’re sad, of course, that the final episode of the magical tour through television that has been WandaVision is here. At the same time, the show’s been such a delight that we can’t help but do a happy little dance that something so great arrived to help get us through 2021's rough start. So let’s celebrate the show and the weekend with the Friday gif party!

You can share your favorite moments from the series—if I don’t see hundreds of gifs of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha being Agatha-tastic I will be gravely disappointed—but please, please, avoid posting any gifs from today’s series finale, titled rather aptly “The Series Finale.” It’s the right and decent thing to do for your fellow io9 readers.

And if you haven’t been interested in WandaVision, take a cue from the gif above and post your favorite characters having a happy, quirky moment of their own. I’ll start off with a gif from the anime One Piece, which I’m currently obsessed with (and have repeatedly been obsessed with over the course of two decades):

Gif : Toei Animation

Explaining would take too long, and besides, you have gifs to post. Just remember, no WandaVision spoilers!

