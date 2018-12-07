Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Sony

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pulls more than a few of Marvel’s Spider-heroes across interdimensional barriers in order to unite them for a fight to save the multiverse. Because the movie’s got so many characters, though, it has to be clever about how to introduce them all in a quick, stylish way.

The latest Spider-Verse clip that Sony’s just released features a lot of Spider-Gwen footage that we’ve seen previously, but it’s put together in a linear fashion that demonstrates how the movie draws its heroes from their respective universes—while also giving you a crash course in the most important bits of their backstories.

For hardcore comics fans, that might not sound big, but it’s an important tool that immediately gets you up to speed on all the characters while keeping the movie, well, moving briskly. That’s something that will definitely work in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s favor when it hits theaters December 14.

