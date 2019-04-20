The best, and most famous, Game of Thrones superfan is, of course, Leslie Jones, who has been teaming up with Seth Meyers ever year to go absolutely wild over new episodes of the show. This time, she’s watching the final season premiere of the show, and it is a treat.

Highlights include Leslie Jones (questionably) explaining the familial connection between Jon and Daenerys, Jones’s love of dragons, and how painful head butts are in real life.

As we’ve said before, Jones really needs a show recapping Thrones full time. That, or, really, any other TV show she wants.



Advertisement

Game of Thrones airs on HBO on Sundays.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.