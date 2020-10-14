Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will star in Don’t Look Up. Photo : WB/Fox

“Fake news” is about to get taken to a whole new level in a new movie from the man behind Vice and Anchorman that sounds like Dumb Armageddon.

Director Adam McKay is currently putting together a movie called Don’t Look Up, which is about two scientists who discover a meteor is going to hit the Earth. They go on a media tour to warn humanity but, in true 2020 fashion, no one believes them. Jennifer Lawrence was the first big name to join, playing one of the scientists, and now the Hollywood Reporter reports Leonardo DiCaprio will play the other scientist.

Can you blame everyone for not believing two people as pretty as that?

That’s not even the best news though. The best news is beyond those two Oscar winners, McKay has cast (deep breath) Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley too.

Now, not all of them will have major roles. Think The Big Short, McKay’s comedy about the financial crisis, which was a revolving door of big- name actors in small, impactful roles. Don’t Look Up will be reportedly be similar to that.

Filming will begin in Boston later this year, and Don’t Look Up will debut on Netflix in the future. We just hope, by then, the world isn’t actually over.

