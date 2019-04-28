Image: Disney

In the galaxy of adventures, nothing’s more romantic than killing a bounty hunter, taking his place, and then using his cred to save your beloved.

The most recent Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures short features that iconic moment, and uses one of the animators’ favorite tricks—a flashback montage—to contextualize Leia’s rescue of Han from the depths of Jabba’s palace.

What I like about this short is the way it effectively manages to frame Leia’s desperation and anger at losing Han. This is a woman who will get her beloved back, no matter what. Powerful.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.