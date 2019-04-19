Image: Disney

The latest Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures short takes us to the forest moon of Endor, where Princess Leia gets separated from the rest of the Rebel Alliance and encounters a small but feisty native: Wicket the Ewok.

A little later, of course, it takes some convincing to get all the Ewoks in line with the task at hand, but in their initial encounter, Wicket doesn’t hesitate to help Leia kick some Stormtrooper ass.



Yub nub! You can watch all of the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures shorts on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

